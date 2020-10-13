Woman arrested in OKC for exploiting elderly California man after using his car and money

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An elderly California man is safe after he was found over a thousand miles away in Oklahoma City.

“He was not being cared for at all and clearly being exploited,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say security at the Biltmore Hotel called 911 Sunday night after noticing someone driving in circles and “bothering people” in the parking lot.

Police rushed to the scene and found Candace McCoy with a 78-year-old man.

“He apparently had not had much to eat, it appeared that he had some cognitive deficiencies that led him to being unable to make sound decisions or really even care for himself,” said Msgt. Knight.

McCoy told police she and the victim had traveled to Oklahoma City from California.

They were supposedly headed to Texas to get some of her relative’s death certificates.

She never told police why she needed them.

Police say the entire time she was just using the elderly man.

“The woman was running through his money and then having him contact his daughter to get even more money while they were here in Oklahoma,” said Msgt. Knight.

Officers reached out to the victim’s daughter who said she knew of McCoy, but that she tried to keep her father away from her, pointing out he can’t even drive or cook on his own anymore.

It wasn’t McCoy’s first run in with police.

Just days before she was taken in for a mental evaluation after police found her running naked around a warehouse.

In the end, thanks to a call from hotel security, the victim was helped.

“Ultimately. the officers were able to contact adult protective services to get the gentleman the help he needed,” said Msgt. Knight.

Police aren’t sure how much money McCoy took from the victim.

The victim’s daughter told police she thinks McCoy may have mental health problems.

McCoy faces charges of trespassing at the hotel, along with exploitation of vulnerable.