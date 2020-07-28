Woman at the center of officer-involved shooting speaks to News 4 as OSBI continues to investigate

MINCO, Okla. (KFOR) – A 51-year-old woman was shot three times by a Minco reserve officer earlier this month after investigators say she led police on a chase across county lines.

“It’s like a fire pit of flames inside you and you can’t stop it,” Carrie Wever said.

Carrie Wever is just out of the hospital ready to talk to KFOR after being shot three times by police.

“I raised up both hands and pow pow!” Wever said.

One bullet took off her middle finger, another sliced through her pal, and a third shattered her shoulder, sending shards across her chest.

Carrie said the bullet is lodged close to her heart and doctors are unable to remove it due to too much of a risk.

“If I could change this choice I would,” Wever said. “Yes, I have warrants out and I wish I could get them straightened out.”

On July 11th in the middle of the night, Carrie and her wife were heading north on Highway 81 when a Minco reserve officer tried to pull her over. OSBI says this started with Wever violating a traffic law.

But Carrie only stopped to drop her wife off on the side of the road.

“I handed her her purse and I unbuckled her seatbelt,” Wever said. “I said, ‘I love you but get out.'”

Investigators say Wever fled north into Union City, which is Canadian County where she lost control and crashed out near SW 89th and Evans Road.

OSBI says the officer got out of his vehicle and at that point Wever attempted to flee in her vehicle, causing the officer to fire him weapon.

“Next thing I know I was shot,” Wever said.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office was requested around 3 a.m. for assistance.

Minco Police, along with Canadian County Sheriff, did not want to comment on the case. Both agencies pointed KFOR to OSBI who’s handling the investigation.

Right now, the case is open, but no arrests have been made. The charges, if any, would be determined by the Canadian County District Attorney after OSBI sends the completed report.

The 51-year-old, a convicted felon, admits she has a track record with the law. Wever has been in and out of jail for 30 years and she does drive without a license.

“I am paying the price too,” Wever said. “I am not going to walk away scot-free, but he can’t walk away either.”

