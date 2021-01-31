Woman charged with assaulting Edmond detention officer

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A 21-year-old woman has been charged with assault and battery on a detention officer.

The incident started at an On Cue gas station, when an officer stopping to buy a drink noticed equipment on the ground. The clerk said a woman was causing a scene.

The officer also noticed a vehicle parked oddly. He started following 21-year-old Angel Hawkins and tried to pull her over.

“She did not stop right away, she hit the curb, and blew out two of her tires,” Emily Ward with Edmond Police said.

Hawkins was not cooperating with police and not happy there were so many officers. In the body camera footage, she can also be heard saying she is in the military.

Police tried to explain to her why there were so many officers there.

“It’s protocol if there’s a situation where if an officer didn’t answer the radio right away, it’s protocol for other officers to show up to his location if he’s not responding to dispatch​,” Ward said.

Hawkins was arrested. When she got to the Edmond City Jail, she was still combative.

“When she was in our jail, she became very unhappy again got in an altercation, physical altercation with our jailers and ended up scratching the face of one of our female jailers,” Ward said.

There were no serious injuries. Hawkins was then taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.