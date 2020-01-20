Woman convicted of murder, desecration of a corpse in man's death

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – An Oklahoma woman has been found guilty of murder in the 2016 death of a Tulsa man.

In December of 2016, police found human remains while they were searching for 23-year-old Courtney Palmer. Palmer was reported missing in November after investigators say he witnessed a shooting at an apartment complex.

After discovering the human remains, investigators determined that the victim was tortured for hours before being killed. Ultimately, medical experts were able to identify the remains as Palmer.

Officials arrested Gerald Lowe, Michaela Riddle and Jeannette Thomas on complaints of murder, kidnapping, and desecration of a body.

According to FOX23, a jury convicted Riddle of second-degree murder, desecration of a human corpse, and kidnapping.

Her sentencing is set for Feb. 24.

Lowe pleaded guilty to murder last year.

