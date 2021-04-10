Woman critically injured after shooting in Penn Square Mall parking garage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition Saturday after a shooting in a mall parking garage.

Oklahoma City Police say they were called to the scene near Northwest Expressway and North Pennsylvania Avenue at approximately 8:47 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the top floor of the Penn Square Mall parking garage.

According to police, two women were in an altercation when one of them walked to their vehicle and pulled out a rifle. Officers say she then shot the other woman once in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Police staging at a crime scene linked to the shooting near NW 63rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Saturday, April 10, 2021. (KFOR)

After the shooting, someone attempted to take the victim to a hospital in their personal vehicle. Emergency crews soon caught up to the vehicle near Northwest 63rd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue and transported the victim to a local hospital.

Police say the victim is in serious condition.

The female suspect remains on the run in what’s believed to be a silver Chrysler 300.

