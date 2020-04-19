Woman dies after fire in Northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman is dead after a fire began inside her and her husband’s apartment near NW 14th and Youngs around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters say when crews arrived, they found the front of an apartment engulfed in flames. Two people were inside at the time.

“When the Inspector Commander was walking around the structure he found one male on the ground that had jumped from a second story window, and he said his wife was still inside,” shift commander Jim Williams with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said.

Crews had to find the woman inside and brought her out through a second story window.

“Crews immediately began a search and went through the upstairs window and located a female and brought her outside. She was in critical condition and transported from the scene,” Williams said.

Unfortunately, the woman died at the hospital.

Firefighters say the building is a total loss. As with all fatal fires, the Oklahoma City Police Department will be investigating as well.

The woman’s cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.