OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)— A woman died following a road rage incident near 22nd Street and Blackwelder in Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the woman and another driver pulled onto 22nd Street. The woman then pulled in front of the other driver and caused him to rear end her.

She got upset, left her vehicle, had a medical episode, and died.

First responders tried to revive her with Narcan and CPR but were unsuccessful.

Authorities are investigating but do not believe her death to be suspicious at this time.