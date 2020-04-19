Woman dies in early morning NW OKC apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a woman was killed during a fire at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment early Sunday morning.

Oklahoma City Fire crews were called to the scene just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of NW 14th St. and N. Youngs Blvd.

Upon arrival, the incident commander found an adult male at the back of the two-story garage-style apartment and stated he had jumped from a second-story window, but his wife was still inside the apartment.

Firefighters began a search and rescue utilizing a Vent, Enter, Isolate and Search (VEIS) technique. This technique is performed through a window nearest the victims last known location and is used in scenarios where time is of the essence.

The adult female victim was quickly located and removed from the burning structure through a second-story window.

Paramedics from the OKCFD and EMSA immediately began providing Advance Life Support. The victim was transported to St. Anthony Hospital where she later died. The cause of death is pending a report from the State Medical Examiner’s office.

The fire cause remains under investigation.

Smoke alarms were present and sounding when firefighters arrived.

The structure and contents are valued at $110,000 and is considered a total loss.

No injuries to firefighters or other residents were reported.