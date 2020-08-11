Woman frustrated with handling of alleged sexual assault case on college campus

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KFOR) – A late night walk on the campus has now led to months of fear and frustration.

“I’m still trying to just tell myself I’m safe,” Savannah Goodwin said.

Goodwin, a college student at Murray State College, says she was sexually assaulted on the campus.

“I was scared even going outside our dorm or the house because I was just in a constant panic mode,” Goodwin said.

She was left with a black eye, disheveled clothing, and no answers.

Now, she’s wondering why college officials aren’t doing more to find out what happened.

“There’s an option for me to get a SANE check. I was the one that had to ask for it,” Goodwin said.

“I feel like we have done everything we can on this case,” Murray State College Campus Police Chief Sam Holt said.

What happened that night and why Savannah Goodwin feels abandoned by the people who are supposed to protect her.

Watch Goodwin’s full story Tuesday at 10 p.m. on Oklahoma’s News 4.

LATEST STORIES: