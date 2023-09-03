A passenger on a motorcycle was killed in a crash near Interstate 40 and Hydro Sunday around noon according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials said that a Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Arthur DeJesus of Whittier, California crashed off I-40 about one mile west of Hydro around 11:40 a.m. Arthur was taken by helicopter to OU Medical Center with head injuries and officials said he is in stable condition.

The passenger, OHP said was Leah DeJesus of Whittier and she was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

Officials report that both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash and that the cause is under investigation.