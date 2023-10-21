A woman was ejected and killed after a single-vehicle crash in Blaine County Saturday according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman was ejected and killed after a single-vehicle crash in Blaine County Saturday according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials said that the crash happened around 9 a.m. about one and one-half miles east of Southard.

The woman killed was 63-year-old Carla Schultz who officials said was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The other two in the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts and OHP reported that they would survive.

According to the OHP, the vehicle involved was going west on county road E660 when the driver became distracted by the radio. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a bridge embankment, and spun back onto the roadway.