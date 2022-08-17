CAMDEN COUNTY, Georgia (KFOR/Storyful) – A 32-year-old woman was arrested after a high speed pursuit, during which deputies say she rammed one of their units that was trying to perform a PIT maneuver – all while her baby was in the backseat.

It all started when Stephanie Thompson was clocked driving 104 MPH and refused to stop, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

Video shows the end to the chase, along Interstate 95 as a Camden County deputy, unaware of the baby on board, taps the woman’s SUV, causing the woman to lose control.

Fortunately, Thompson’s baby was unharmed. Deputies say Thompson was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

She was charged with aggravated cruelty to children, due to her baby being present during the commission of a crime, as well as aggravated assault and destroying government property, for ramming the deputy’s vehicle, which was not shown in the video. Thompson was also charged with eluding police.