MCCURTAIN COUNTY. Okla. (KFOR) – A woman on a lawn mower at the Broken Bow Airport was hit and killed by the wing of a small plane Friday according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials said that around 3:30 p.m. a pilot of a 1972 Bananza A36 landed on the runway at the airport.

The pilot, 70-year-old James Baxter descended the plane, landed, and after touching down officials said he saw 27-year-old Samantha Hayes on a lawn mower.

Officials report that Baxter then attempted to pull up the plane and get the wing over the woman but the wing struck Hayes in the head and killed her.

The pilot survived the crash but Hayes did not according to OHP.