Woman pleads guilty to murder-for-hire plot to kill estranged wife

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The suspect in a July 2019 murder-for-hire plot has pleaded guilty to trying to hire a hitman to kill her estranged wife.

25-year-old Kandi Neilson plead guilty to two counts of Soliciting for Murder First Degree.

Neilson was arrested after she attempted to hire a hitman to kill her estranged wife and her estranged wife’s new boyfriend.

Now, OSBI officials say she has been sentenced to two terms of five years imprisonment in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to run concurrently.

The balance of Neilson’s sentence will be suspended after the successful completion of a Regimented Treatment Program (RTP).

On July 10, 2019, deputies with the Major County Sheriff’s Office asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to help with the investigation.

After her arrest two days later, Neilson was booked in the Major County Jail and was denied bond.