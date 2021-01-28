Woman says OESC drained her unemployment account, taking over $1600

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman says OESC abruptly drained the unemployment check from her account. Now she’s losing hope of ever seeing that money again.

“Nowhere in my mind did I think the unemployment office took it back. That just didn’t cross my mind at all. I thought it was some sort of fraud,” said Lora Arnold, who says OESC took money out of unemployment account on Friday. “I immediately panicked. That was rent money. That was all of my February money for rent.”

Her account was completely drained of $1652.18.

Arnold found herself unemployed back in December after her job eliminated her position.

Weeks after filing for unemployment-, she finally got it in mid-January. But she says she left that money in the account as she was waiting to pay her February bills.

“I called the unemployment office and they told me, we don’t take money off your card. That wasn’t us. You need to get a hold of the card vendor,” Arnold said. “So, I get a hold of the card vendor and they say, well it appears it was taken as an adjustment from the Oklahoma Security Commission.”

After finally getting ahold of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission again, Arnold says they opened a ticket for her and were looking into it.

But after days of waiting and unreturned emails she finally received and email from someone with OESC saying, “Lora I do not have any update as of now, It will likely take several weeks for them to get the money back to you. It has happened to a lot of people.”

“Some of my friends have said, ‘You’ll never see that money again,’” Arnold said. “My experience with them so far has not been very good so I have no faith that it will be just a few weeks.”

KFOR contacted OESC ourselves, but were told they couldn’t comment on individual cases.

As for now, Arnold says she’s lucky she has her stimulus check to pay for next month’s rent, but even that won’t be enough.

“I’ll be able to pay February’s rent but without that, that’s the electric money. That’s the grocery money. That’s everything else,” Arnold said. “Every day I’ve checked, ‘Well maybe they put that credit back on,’ and it’s just not there. And without any communication, who knows when that’s gonna end.”

News 4 also asked OESC about whether or not this has happened to other people, like the email said, but we haven’t received a confirmation on that.