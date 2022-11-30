CAPE CORAL, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – The chilling, muffled screams from a young woman trapped in a sinking vehicle are heard on police body cam video before an officer broke out the driver’s side window, pulling her to safety.

Officer Kwesi Johnson with the Cape Coral Police Department is seen in the video at the top of this story racing into a Florida canal, then using a long metal object to repeatedly hit the woman’s window until it shattered.

Officer Johnson then pulled the young woman to safety. When another officer asked her if she was hurting, she said, “No, I’m just scared.”

“Officer Johnson is a true hero in blue,” the department posted on Facebook.