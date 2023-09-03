A woman is in custody after shooting a man she says is her husband near SW 41st and May Sunday afternoon, according to police.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman is in custody after shooting a man she said is her husband near SW 41st and May Sunday afternoon, according to police.

| Suspect on the loose after stabbing man in chest >

Officers said she called 911 saying she shot him in the shoulder and that she hoped he would die.

Oklahoma City Police said the man was given life-saving medical attention on the scene before being taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

After police arrived they said they found the woman sitting in a vehicle with a gun and she was taken into custody.