Woman shot by neighbor after argument over dogs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - An argument over dogs Sunday afternoon led to a woman rushed to the hospital and her neighbor in handcuffs.

Police say they were called to a home near SW 24th and Walker around 3 p.m. Sunday on a shots-fired call.

Witnesses told officers that the two neighbors were arguing about dogs when the man took out his gun and shot off a few rounds.

The woman was hit in the knee and was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect attempted to run from police, but was taken into custody on an Assault with a Deadly Weapon complaint.

There is no other information available at this time.