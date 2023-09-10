Oklahoma City police said a woman was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting off Brookside Drive, near West Wilshire Blvd, Sunday afternoon.

Officers said the shooting happened shortly after a man and a woman got into an argument following a custody exchange of the couple’s children. Police were called to a home off Brookside Drive around 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they said they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to officers at the scene, shortly after the couple got into a fight the man drove off with the kids and fired at the home as he was leaving. That’s when the woman was hit.

The names of the man and woman have not been released. Officers are still investigating.