OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot in the stomach near the 800 block of West Sheridan Avenue in Oklahoma City.

OKCPD were called outside of a bar in the area around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The woman is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.

There is no word on what led up to the incident or on the suspect’s identity, but police are investigating.