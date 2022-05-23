GAYLORD, Michigan (Storyful/KFOR) – A deadly tornado swept through Gaylord, Michigan on May 20th. One of its targets was a Hobby Lobby store, where a woman stood frozen in fear, watching as the store was torn to shreds. Living in a state unfamiliar to tornadoes, Brittany Gunderson says she was not sure how to take cover.

After her ordeal, Gunderson captured video of what was left of the store. She had this to say on Facebook: “The most terrifying experience of my life. I just watched a tornado tear through Hobby Lobby while I stood frozen in the [sic] isle. The screams. Watching the roof come off. The wind and the rain and the darkness crushed through the back of the store and I just stood there and watched because I had no idea how to take cover. I turned around to see if I could find something to shield myself and then I watched the front of the stores roof come off. Again I stood there and I watched. That tornado tore through the store and my life was spared and I’ve never been more terrified and grateful at the same time.”

Officials said 44 people were injured and two were killed when the tornado barreled through Gaylord at around 3:45 p.m. on May 20th.