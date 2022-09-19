GOLOVIN, Alaska (KFOR/Storyful) – “Don’t mind my panic attacking in the background,” a woman tweeted, describing her intense breathing in the video she captured of some children being taken to higher ground in the flooded coastal area of Golovin, Alaska. It is unclear how the woman is related to the children.

In the video at the top of this story, with floodwaters surrounding them, it appears the children are being driven away in an all terrain vehicle, “on the dike, (which is built up like 12-15 feet),” another woman tweeted. “Behind them is the area that has the old runway and the docks. Clearly it’s all underwater.”

Officials confirmed an airport was underwater in Golovin after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok struck Alaska’s coastal area on September 17th.

According to Alaska’s Department of Transportation, parts of Golovin saw six feet of flooding.