Woman will have multiple plastic surgeries to look like Kamala Harris, Texas surgeon says

HOUSTON – An admirer of Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris is now going under the knife to look like her.

A woman identified as 33-year-old “Cynthia Anne” will have eight procedures done to achieve the “Kamala Makeover,” according to Dr. Franklin Rose, a Texas surgeon known for his role on MTV’s “I Want a Famous Face.”

“Kamala is an inspiration and an excellent role model for women of color, as well as for all women and all people everywhere,” Anne said in a news release.

Dr. Rose said his office has scheduled a breast augmentation, a liquid rhinoplasty, a “mommy makeover” to include a tummy tuck, liposuction and eyelid lift, along with Botox, fillers, and injectable treatments.

The Houston surgeon helped aspiring actresses and models achieve the looks of famous celebrities on the MTV reality show.

