NEW YORK CITY, New York (KFOR/Storyful) – Hours after crossing the finish line, a crowd returned to the New York City Marathon to cheer on the final participant, 75-year-old Rozanna Radakovich, who, for the second time, crossed the finish line last.

Radakovich has completed 36 NYC marathons over the years. She now uses a cane, and had help from two guides with Achilles International, an organization that helps people with disabilities compete in sporting events.

Her time was 15:10:18 when she crossed the finish line at 11:32 p.m. – and she couldn’t be more proud.

“I just love doing it, it makes me feel proud of myself. Now that I’m handicapped, I’m even prouder,” Radakovich told News 12.

The group who returned to cheer on the final marathon participants is called Project Finish NYC, which encourages people to return late in the evening to applaud the remaining runners as they cross the finish line.