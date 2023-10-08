A shooting in Shawnee Sunday led officials to arrest a woman who is a felon with several warrants according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A shooting in Shawnee Sunday led officials to arrest a woman who is a felon with several warrants according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

| Where is the 13-foot cat-eating South OKC trailer park python? >

Officials said that deputies were sent to Morvin Road near Brooksville for a shooting where they found a man with a single gunshot wound.

They said that the man identified Brandy Caldwell as the alleged shooter,

Caldwell was believed to be inside her home according to officials so, with help from Shawnee police SWAT they searched but didn’t find her.

| Three killed during Saturday night crash near Perkins >

PCSO’s Fugitive Task Force was able to eventually make contact with Caldwell and took her into custody according to officials.

Brandy Caldwell mugshot. {Pottawatomie County Sheriff}

She was booked into the Safety Center for active Pottawatomie County warrants and officials said she had additional charges of Assault and Battery with a Deadly weapon, Felon in possession of a firearm after a former conviction, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.