Woman’s southeast Oklahoma City apartment complex broken into, ransacked days after moving in

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Just days after a woman moved herself and four kids into a new apartment, she says the apartment was broken into by thieves.

She says nearly everything of value she had was taken, even her kids’ school supplies.

“I just bought all this stuff,” said Delayla Valdez, whose apartment was broken into.

Valdez says she moved into the southeast Oklahoma City apartment complex, near S.W. 56th and Sunnylane, last Wednesday.

But just days later, she came home to find this.

“They took all of my kids’ clothes, shoes. All of our pots, pans, dishes. They even took all of our groceries,” Valdez said.

And that’s not all; her kids’ backpacks and school laptops, electronics, and toiletries all gone.

Her apartment was left trashed with personal belonging thrown about.

A toilet was even clogged.

The burglary added to an already stressful time. Valdez says she’s going through a divorce and she’s supporting her four kids on her own. Finally saving enough money to get this place for them to live.

She says it took her a few minutes to realize how the burglars got in and that’s when she discovered the window was able to be pried open.

“It’s locked right now. It’s locked all the way,” Valdez said. “If they pull it from the outside. It still snaps open.”

“I’m glad I wasn’t home. I don’t know what I would have done. It was three of them. It would have just been me. I’m scared that something would have happened to me or my children,” she added.

And that’s not the only window like this. Valdez showing us another window in the bedroom with a similar problem.

She says aside from the violation she feels knowing these people were inside her home, she’s also upset at the apartment complex.

Valdez says a neighbor told her the same burglars had been squatting inside her apartment unit just days before she moved in, meaning they would have known how to get in and out.

Valdez has since filed a police report and her complex gave her the keys to another unit on Monday.

But she still feels like she and her kids aren’t safe where they are.

“Raising kids on your own is difficult as it is. So, for someone to just come in and take everything that you’ve worked so hard for, I didn’t have a lot. I’m starting over,” Valdez said.

News 4 did speak with the Aspen Walk apartment complex manager.

While Valdez had not yet heard from the manager herself, the manager told us Valdez was welcome to break her lease and get her money back. Or she can permanently transfer to the unit she is now in.

The manager told us she wasn’t aware of the windows not being secure.