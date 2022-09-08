OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new story from The New York Times shows that women in Oklahoma make up 51 percent of new registered voters.

The increase is up 3 percent from before the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

It is not as significant compared to Kansas, which went from 49 percent to 65 percent of women being new voters.

However, Rhonda McLean, a board member of the League of Women Voters in Oklahoma County said this is a historical trend.

“Any time that there’s legislation, court decisions, any questions that really center around women’s rights, women’s health care or even family issues, it does often kind of spur women into more political action than they’re normally taking,” said McClean.

The Oklahoma State Election Board could not confirm the numbers from The New York Times story because they do not keep track of voters by sex.

The New York Times said they collected their numbers from nonpartisan groups that track voting based on names of voters.

McLean said certain state legislation can bring out more turnout in November.

“Legislation regarding teachers and what they can teach in the classrooms, obviously, we still have a disproportionate number of female over male teachers,” said McLean. “Our trigger abortion laws that came into effect are going to spur a lot of action.”

Dr. Richard Johnson, professor of political science at Oklahoma City University, said the 3 percent increase in Oklahoma isn’t enough to swing particular races, but it is worth keeping an eye on.

“I don’t think it’s a seasonal thing. I do think that the increase that you see, I think is an honest reaction,” said Johnson.

Johnson said more impact of an increase in women voters will be noticed in swing states.

Younger generations have also been more engaged, said McLean.

She said high school kids are more informed than she has ever seen. And her guess is that the trend of more women voters continues for years.

“I do think there’s going to be a ride for a little while probably. My guess would be at least 2 to 3 years,” said McLean.