Work underway on memorial to honor Moore High School runners killed in crash

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A memorial is being built in the City of Moore to honor the three high school students who died from injuries suffered when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver last year.

Several members of the Moore High School Track and Cross Country Team were on a run near the school in February when they were struck by a speeding pickup.

Rachel Freeman, Yuridia Martinez and Kolby Crum lost their lives. Three other students survived but suffered injuries.

Crews are currently building the permanent memorial to honor Freeman, Martinez and Crum.

Two arches were installed at the high school on Tuesday. The arches will be part of a larger memorial once it’s complete.

Max Townsend, the driver of the pickup, will go to trial on three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of leaving the scene of a fatality and six counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury.