World leaders, US officials react to President Donald Trump, first lady’s coronavirus diagnoses

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to the White House residence as they exit Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump has joined a growing list of world leaders who have tested positive for coronavirus, and the diagnosis comes just over one month before the 2020 election.

The president confirmed early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for the virus. The president and first lady had begun a self-quarantine Thursday night after receiving word of a positive coronavirus test from senior aide Hope Hicks, who had traveled with Trump several times this week.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei are among the world leaders who have been infected with the virus.

Following the announcement, several world leaders and U.S. officials issued statements, with some wishing a speedy recovery while others used the news to warn for more preventive measures.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first to comment on the news. Modi wished Donald and Melania Trump “quick recovery and good health” in a statement on Twitter.

A spokesperson for France’s government said, “This demonstrates that the virus spares no one, including those who have shown skepticism.”

“I wish him a swift recovery,” said spokesman Gabriel Attal.

The British government wished President Trump a speedy recovery.

“All of us want to send our best wishes to President Trump, the first lady and the Trump family and wish them a speedy recovery,” Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News.

“We know what it’s like to have, in our case a prime minister who tested positive for COVID and setting aside politics we all want to see him and his wife get better soon,” he said, referring to Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized with the virus and spent several days in intensive care.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also sent Donald and Melania Trump wishes for a quick recovery.

“I hope that they recover well from their coronavirus infection and are soon completely healthy again,” her spokesman quoted her as saying in a statement on Twitter.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said, “Our good wishes for speedy recovery to our Friends @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. #Poland and #USA will get through the hardships and succeed in fighting #COVID19.”

The United Nations Office for Disaster and Risk Reduction said that “nobody is immune from #COVID19. President Trump tests positive but will continue carrying out his duties while recovering.”

Vice President Mike Pence and several US lawmakers spoke out on the diagnoses.

Pence said in a statement on Twitter, “Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) took to Twitter early Friday, saying “My husband Abraham and I offer our best wishes and aloha to President @realDonaldTrump and the First Lady @FLOTUS and praying for their speedy recovery. We also send our best wishes to Ivanka, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr., Eric, and Barron during this difficult time. #TrumpHasCovid“

Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA) wished for the president’s recovery but also criticized his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“200k+ Americans have died of COVID-19. No one wants more deaths. The President will get treatment other Americans cannot – rapid/multiple COVID testing, top notch healthcare with daily doctor assessments and who knows what prescriptions. All Americans deserve the same care,” Barragán wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, POTUS’ experience with COVID may determine if he changes his tune and attitude or not. If he quickly recovers & is symptom free, will he continue to mock those who wear a mask? Will he still say (re: deaths) “it is what it is”? Or continue to downplay its danger?”

Daniel Scavino, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, said the president and first lady “are doing GREAT!”

“Here’s to a speedy recovery, with prayers and much love, on behalf of everyone down here in the West Wing!”

