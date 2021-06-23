World-record paddlefish caught at Keystone Lake near Tulsa

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A world-record paddlefish was caught in Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 22, according to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC).

Grant Rader (left) of Wichita, Kansas caught the 164-pound fish at Keystone Lake near Tulsa.

Rader was assisted on his record-setting fishing trip by Jeremiah Mefford (center) with Reel Good Time Guide Service. Former world-and state-record holder Corey Watters (right) of Ochelata was also present.

According to ODWC, paddlefish are one of the most unique fish in the state, living up to 50 years. They are found mainly in the Grand Neosho and Arkansas River systems.

If you’re aiming to beat Rader’s record, you must obtain a paddlefish permit from ODWC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report