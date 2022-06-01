TACHIRA, VENEZUELA (Storyful/KFOR) – Guinness World Records has confirmed Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora as the world’s oldest man – and his 113th birthday celebration put a giant smile on his face!

May 27th, people in his home state of Tachira threw a grand birthday party for the local celebrity.

Perez Mora was born all the way back in 1909, and was one of ten children.

Since that time, he’s has had 11 children, 18 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Guinness World Records says Juan Vicente is in good health and has an exceptional memory. Though he is the oldest man in the world, the oldest living person is a French nun named Sister Andre, who holds the current record at 118-years-old.

The oldest person to have ever lived was also French. Jeanne Louise Calment said wine and chocolate were her keys to a long life. She lived to be 122 years, 164-days-old.