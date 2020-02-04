Worried about the REAL ID Act? AAA hosting one-stop passport fair

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’re worried about traveling once the REAL ID Act is in full effect, experts suggest getting a passport before the deadline.

All Oklahoma residents who plan to board a domestic flight will need to have a REAL ID or valid passport beginning Oct. 1, 2020. At this point, Oklahoma has not rolled out its REAL ID.

In the meantime, AAA Oklahoma is making it easy for those who want to get a passport.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 8, all Oklahomans are invited to stop by AAA NW Oklahoma City or AAA Edmond for a one-stop passport fair.

Staff from the U.S. Postal Service will be onsite with the necessary forms and will submit completed documents for processing.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling (405) 717-8258.

Those with questions specifically about passports should call the U.S. Postal Service at (405) 844-0583 in advance or visit travel.state.gov.