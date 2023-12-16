EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — A family is seeking justice after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Friends and family of 34-year-old Keith Wiley gathered for a vigil in his honor.

“It’s the least we could do to show respect to him,” said Robin Selig, a friend of Wileys. “What we all want, is justice to be served.”

Wiley was killed on Monday, December 12th and his friends said they are now beginning the healing process.

“In times like this it takes a village,” said Selig. “This is what he would want us to do.”

Wiley’s friends said the tragedy has taken on a toll on the entire family and called Wiley the most outgoing person.

“He would take the shirt of his back for you. He would do anything for his people,” said Selig.

Family members told News 4 Wiley was at a bar Monday night and left in a uber, however they and police are still working to piece together exactly what happened and who ran him over.

The suspect took off.

“It’s a very tragic thing that happened,” said Selig.

Those close to Wiley said they were overwhelmed with the amount of support from the community.

“No words can describe the impact that he had. This candlelight vigil has brought people together throughout the entire state of Oklahoma,” added Selig.