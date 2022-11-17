WHITTIER, California (KFOR/Storyful) – A group of 75 sheriff’s deputy recruits on a morning run as part of their academy training, was hit by a wrong-way driver, injuring at least 25.

The November 16th incident happened in Whittier, California at 6:20 a.m. when the driver merged from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes on Mills Avenue.

Officers detained the 22-year-old driver for questioning. Officials did not disclose whether the driver was arrested, nor their condition at the time, stating only that the incident is still under investigation.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, five recruits were in critical condition on Wednesday, while four others were being treated for moderate injuries. 16 recruits suffered minor injuries. The Sheriff says all of the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Video at the top of this story was captured by bystander Francisco Silva, and shows the recruits being treated on the side of the road.

The California Highway Patrol is also investigating.