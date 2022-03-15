TOLEDO, Ohio (Storyful/KFOR) – Police in Toledo, Ohio were in pursuit of a vehicle, but say they ended the pursuit once the driver entered I-75 going the wrong direction on March 10th.

The driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it crashed head-on into a semi tractor trailer, causing an explosion that spread to another semi.

Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected and killed instantly, while the drivers of both involved semi trucks suffered only minor injuries.

Toledo Police did not release information into why they were chasing the vehicle before it entered the interstate in the wrong direction.