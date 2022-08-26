TAMPA, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – Dash cam video shows an elderly woman driving the wrong way down a highway in Tampa, Florida, nearly hitting several cars, before a deputy performed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, spinning out her vehicle.

At around 1:00 a.m. on August 25th, deputies spotted the woman driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Florida’s State Road 580.

“The elderly female driver almost struck several vehicles including a semi-truck. She failed to yield to deputies when they attempted several times to pull her over,” Sergeant Amanda Sinni with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman was arrested and admitted to being under the influence, according to Sinni. She was later charged with DUI.