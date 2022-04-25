SOUTH BERLINGTON, Vermont (Storyful/KFOR) – A pickup driver in Vermont was ticketed after dash cam video shows a chair flying from the bed of the pickup and smack dab into Trooper Dylan LaMere’s vehicle.

Vermont State Police posted, “Luckily, no one was injured, but the cruiser sustained significant damage.”

The incident happened on April 21st along Interstate 89 in South Berlington, Vermont.

“This is a good reminder that Vermont law requires loads in motor vehicles to be properly secured at all times for the safety of everyone on the road.” VSP stated.