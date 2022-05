BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil (Storyful/KFOR) – A nine-year-old boy playing football at a Brazilian elementary school on Saturday, May 21st, was shocked to encounter an angry puma in a school bathroom.

Footage released by the Minas Gerais fire department shows the growling puma, apparently not thrilled to have onlookers.

Brazilian authorities and a veterinarian then came in with tranquilizers to sedate the puma. It was later released unharmed in a nearby forest.

Fortunately, no one was injured.