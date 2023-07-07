QUINCY, Illinois (KFOR/Storyful) – Police in Quincy, Illinois are looking for a “furry felon,” after a burglar in a bunny costume was caught on surveillance video rummaging through a laundromat.

“File this one under, ‘You can’t make this stuff up,'” the Quincy Police Department posted. “Officer Holtman is investigating this burglary and would like your help identifying this furry felon.”

The bunny break-in happened in the early morning hours of July 6 at Winners Wash Laundromat.

The viral video, which has been seen more than 30,000 times, included many light-hearted comments.

“The Easter Bunny has fallen on hard times. It’s expensive out there,” one viewer commented.