Young Child Injured in Accidental Shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– A child was injured in an accidental shooting this afternoon in Northwest Oklahoma City.

According to Oklahoma City Police Department’s public information officer, it appears a group of children was playing with a gun at the Arden Park Apartments, 1301 West Hefner, when the gun was discharged.

The child that was struck was between 9 and ten-years-old.

OKCPD says the child was shot in the hip and transported to the hospital.

The child was alert and talking while being taken to the hospital.

Police officers are investigating but do not believe any foul play was involved.