MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The state is just weeks away from the June primary, and at least one political candidate says he’s out thousands of dollars after he says several of his campaign signs have either been vandalized or stolen.

“It’s a little more than an organized effort,” said Mark McBride, R-Moore, telling KFOR that vandals have attacked his signs all over the town several times. “It happened again, so we figured, ‘This is a little bit more than just some kids,'” he added.

The state representative from Moore told KFOR he’s been experiencing issues all over the town of Moore since April.

“It’s a couple thousand dollars worth of vandalism, and trespassing” said the incumbent.

KFOR reached out to the City of Moore. City officials said they don’t have specific guidelines in place for dealing with theft or vandalism of political signs.

However, Moore police posted a news alert to their social media early Tuesday to remind area residents that removing, defacing or destroying campaign signs is a crime, adding that the “removal or destruction of campaign signs” is indeed a criminal offense in accordance with Oklahoma State Statute (21 O.S.§ 1760).





Moore Police released a news alert Tuesday warning against stealing or defacing campaign signs

Driving around town to show KFOR the damage, McBride said the vandalism fueled him even more.

“Sometimes it just makes me want to put out more signs,” he said.

Moore Police are urging anyone with information about vandalized or missing political signs to contact the Moore Police Department Criminal Investigations Division by phone by dialing 405-793-5151 or via email at detectives@cityofmoore.com.