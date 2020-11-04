AP: District 1 Rep. Kevin Hern reelected to U.S. House of Reps

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Associated Press projects Rep. Kevin Hern as winning reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hern, a Republican who represents Oklahoma’s First Congressional District, defeated Democrat opponent Kojo Asamoa-Caesar and Independent opponent Evelyn Rogers.

With 74 percent of precincts reporting, Hern has 159,922 votes (62 percent) to Asamoa-Caesar’s 89,150 votes (34 percent) and Rogers’ 9,375 votes (4 percent).

Hern was elected to Congress in 2018 to serve the remainder of NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine’s term.

