OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Associated Press projects Rep. Kevin Hern as winning reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Hern, a Republican who represents Oklahoma’s First Congressional District, defeated Democrat opponent Kojo Asamoa-Caesar and Independent opponent Evelyn Rogers.
With 74 percent of precincts reporting, Hern has 159,922 votes (62 percent) to Asamoa-Caesar’s 89,150 votes (34 percent) and Rogers’ 9,375 votes (4 percent).
Hern was elected to Congress in 2018 to serve the remainder of NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine’s term.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Race for U.S. House District 5 between Rep. Horn and challenger Bice is neck and neck
- AP: District 1 Rep. Kevin Hern reelected to U.S. House of Reps
- Oklahomans reject State Question 805
- AP: Oklahomans vote down State Question 814 which would have shifted Tobacco Settlement Funding
- AP: District 4 Rep. Tom Cole wins reelection to U.S. House of Reps