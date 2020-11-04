AP: District 4 Rep. Tom Cole wins reelection to U.S. House of Reps

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Associated Press projects that Rep. Tom Cole has won reelection to the United States House of Representatives.
Cole, a Republican who represents Oklahoma’s Fourth Congressional District, defeated opponents Mary Brannon, a Democrat, and Bob White, a Libertarian, according to the AP.
With 82 percent of precincts reporting, Cole has 172,487 votes (66 percent) to Brannon’s 79,331 votes (30 percent) and White’s 8,745 votes (3 percent).
Cole was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2002.
