OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — In the GOP Primary runoff race for the unexpired U.S. Senate seat being vacated by longtime Senator Jim Inhofe, Congressman Markwayne Mullin went up against former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon.

The Associated Press has called the race in favor of Markwayne Mullin.

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe announced earlier this year that he will retire from the U.S. Senate effective January 3, 2023.

Former Congresswoman Kendra Horn is running on the Democratic ticket.

Mullin will face Horn on the November General ballot.