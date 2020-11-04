AP: Markwayne Mullin wins reelection to U.S. House

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma congressman has won another term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

With 84% of precincts reporting in the district, the Associated Press called the race for U.S. House District 2 for incumbent Markwayne Mullin.

Mullin had over 100,000 votes more than the next closest challenger.

Mullin earned 182,000 votes compared to Democrat Danyell Lanier’s 56,000. Libertarian Richie Castaldo earned just over 7,000 votes by the time the race was called.

Rep. Mullin was first elected to serve in Congress in 2012 and is currently serving his fourth term in office.

He currently serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and sits on the Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change, the Subcommittee on Health, and the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

Mullin says he continually fights for business owners across the country by pushing for reforms to tax codes, ending heavy-handed regulations and rein in spending. He says Americans should have affordable and quality healthcare and favors market-based and patient-centered reforms. Mullin says the government must start charting a course toward balancing the budget.

LATEST STORIES: