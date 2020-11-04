AP projects Rep. Frank Lucas wins U.S. House District 3 race

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Associated Press projects that U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas has won reelection to the United States House of Representatives.

Lucas, a Republican who represents Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District, defeated Democrat opponent Zoe Midyett.

With 84 percent of precincts reporting, Lucas has 195,398 votes (78 percent) to Midyett’s 54,990 votes (22 percent).

Lucas was elected to Congress in 1994.

