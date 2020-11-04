AP projects Senator Inhofe wins reelection bid; Inhofe says next term will be his last

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Associated Press projects that U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe has defeated Democrat rival Abby Broyles in his bid for reelection. However, votes are still being counted.

Broyles said the race is not over and objected to the AP calling the race for Inhofe.

It is wildly irresponsible for the @AP to call a statewide race when zero precincts are reporting from Oklahoma and Tulsa Counties, according to the state election board. It’s voter suppression to put that out while people are still in line voting. @kfor @koco @NEWS9 @KTULNews — Abby Broyles (@abbybroyles) November 4, 2020

If you’re still in line to vote stay there and make your voice hear. Ignore what people are saying- this race isn’t over. — Abby Broyles (@abbybroyles) November 4, 2020

Sen. Inhofe said Tuesday night that his next term will be his last.

Inhofe has been in the United States Senate since 1994. He serves as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He says he is committed to rebuilding the American military to address growing threats from our enemies. Inhofe says he believes that the country should build a wall at the southern border to stop illegal immigration from Mexico and he introduced the Asylum Abuse Reduction Act, which requires migrants to declare asylum at embassies in Mexico or Canada before they can enter the United States. Inhofe says he believes many areas like healthcare and education are better left to the state level rather than legislating it from a federal level.

Broyles was born and raised in Bethany, Oklahoma before she decided to attend college out-of-state. After graduating college, Broyles became a journalist and returned to Oklahoma to focus on investigative reports into politicians and the justice system. She soon decided to put herself through law school while also reporting at KFOR. In her bid for a U.S. Senate seat, Broyles says she wants to work to help close the gender pay gap, create affordable healthcare for Oklahomans with pre-existing conditions, fully fund our military bases, and update federal laws in terms of medical marijuana.

In August, she challenged Inhofe to six debates ahead of the November election.

“Oklahomans deserve to hear from Mr. Inhofe why he thinks he deserves another six years in the United States Senate,” Broyles said. “He’s held this seat for more than a quarter of a century. What ideas does he now magically have to solve the issues of today and tomorrow?”

KFOR reached out to Inhofe’s office for a response.

A campaign spokesperson said the following: “Everyone in Oklahoma knows where Jim Inhofe stands on the issues. Not only that, he’s done at least 150 interviews so far this year.”