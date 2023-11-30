OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Candidate filing for the Oklahoma Presidential Preferential Primary begins December 4.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, candidates must file with the Board’s secretary at the State Capitol, room G-28, on Dec. 4, 5, or 6 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Candidates are able to file in person, by mail or private delivery service, or an agent may file for a candidate.

Officials say in order to appear on the Presidential Preferential Primary ballot, candidates must submit a signed and notarized Statement of Candidacy as well as a filing fee or a petition supporting the candidacy.

The official petition form and signature requirements can be found in the Candidate Filing Packet. A filing fee may be sent in lieu of the petition. The filing fee is $5,000 and needs to be paid in the form of a cashier’s check or certified check made payable to “Secretary of the State Election Board”, according to the Board.

A list of candidates for the Primary will be released on the State Election Board website beginning on Monday.

Candidate filing for school boards across the state will also be held on Dec. 4-6. Those interested in election to a Board of Education office must file with their County Election Board. The Board of Education Candidate Filing Packet can be found on the State Election Board website or through the proper County Election Board.

Oklahoma’s Presidential Preferential Primary will be Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

To learn more, visit Oklahoma.gov/elections or reach out to the State Election Board.