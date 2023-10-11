MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As some local elections took place Tuesday evening, Mid-Del Schools and the City of Norman both had proposals to be voted on.

KFOR received the unofficial results on Tuesday for the bond proposals.

Mid-Del Schools’ has three bond proposals to either upgrade or add to the district while Norman is looking to repair and upgrade more than a dozen of the city’s bridges. Both were voted on by residents and essentially passed, according to officials.

Mid-Del School District

Proposal 1: School upgrades like a new elementary school, security and storm shelters passed with 69% of voters

Proposal 2: Construction of a new aquatic center passed with 75% of voters

Proposal 3: Purchase of $10M in new school busses passed with 70% of voters

Norman bridges

$10 million bridge repair and replacement

57.61% voted for while 42.39% voted against

Work to start in 2024

For more information on Mid-Del School District’s bond proposals, visit mid-del.net.

For more information on Norman’s bridge repairs, visit normanok.gov.