OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The next primary election is just around the corner, and election officials stress that the deadline to register to vote or update your registration is quickly approaching.

Voter registration applications and updates must be received or postmarked no later than Friday, June 3.

Officials say state law does not allow party changes from April 1 through August 31 in even-numbered years. Still, voters have time to update their name or address on their voter registration. Party affiliation changes submitted during that period will be processed on September 1.

Voter registration changes can be made online using the OK Voter Portal or by completing a Voter Registration Application. Applications are available on the State Election Board website. Voters can also obtain an application at their county election board office, most tag agencies, post offices, and libraries.

Voters who plan to vote by absentee ballot must request an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13.

If you will vote in-person during the June 28 primary election, you should double-check your polling place and voting district.

For questions, contact your county election board or the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.